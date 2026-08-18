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Eric Lauer News: Escapes with win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Lauer (8-6) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings to earn the win over the Rockies on Tuesday.

Lauer didn't have a great performance at Coors Field, but he pitched better than opposing starter Ryan Feltner. With 12 runs allowed (11 earned) over his last 15.1 innings, Lauer's form has dropped off during August. He's at a 4.79 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 69:32 K:BB through 103.1 innings over 20 games (17 starts) between the Dodgers and the Blue Jays this year. Lauer's place in the rotation looks safe considering Justin Wrobleski (forearm) landed on the injured list Sunday, leaving the Dodgers with five healthy starters on the roster. They appear likely to get by with a five-man rotation thanks to upcoming off days Thursday and Monday, and Lauer is projected to make his next start early next week in Atlanta.

Eric Lauer
Los Angeles Dodgers
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