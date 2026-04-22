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Eric Lauer News: Goes five innings in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Lauer did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Angels, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out three.

While Lauer avoided a fourth-straight loss Wednesday, the left-hander has yet to make it through six innings in five outings this season. Overall, Lauer is 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 19:12 K:BB across 22.2 innings. He's currently slated to face the Red Sox at home his next time out.

Eric Lauer
Toronto Blue Jays
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