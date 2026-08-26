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Eric Lauer News: Moving back into rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Lauer will move back into the rotation while Roki Sasaki (finger) is on the injured list, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Just a few days after the team announced the 31-year-old would shift to the bullpen to accommodate Tyler Glasnow's return from the IL, Lauer will now reclaim a spot in the Dodgers' six-man rotation as a replacement for Sasaki, who left his start Wednesday against Atlanta due to a blister. Lauer has posted a 3.76 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 67 innings since joining the Dodgers in May.

Eric Lauer
Los Angeles Dodgers
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