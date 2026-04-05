Eric Lauer News: Not 100 percent Sunday
Lauer (flu) was far from full strength Sunday and gave up two runs on three hits and three walks in two innings against the White Sox, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports. Lauer took the loss.
Lauer's start was pushed back one day due to the illness, but it sounds like it still negatively affected his performance. Miguel Vargas plated two runs with a triple in the first inning, and Lauer was fortunate to strand two-thirds of his baserunners in this one. He will presumably be back to full strength for next weekend's matchup at home against the Twins.
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