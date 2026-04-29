Eric Lauer News: Re-entering rotation Wednesday

Lauer is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Red Sox in Toronto, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Lauer had been banished to the bullpen last week after logging a 6.75 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in 22.2 innings over his first five appearances (four starts) on the season, but he'll get another look in the rotation after the Blue Jays lost Max Scherzer (forearm/ankle) to the injured list Monday. The southpaw's upcoming run in the rotation could be brief, as Jose Berrios (elbow) has already made three rehab starts and may be ready to return from the IL the next time Toronto requires a fifth starter.