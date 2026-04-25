Eric Lauer News: Relegated to bullpen
Manager John Schneider said Saturday that Lauer will pitch out of the bullpen going forward, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Trey Yesavage (shoulder) is set to make his return from the injured list Tuesday and start against Boston, which will squeeze Lauer out of the rotation and back into a long-relief role. The 30-year-old southpaw has struggled through his first five appearances of the season, turning in a 6.75 ERA and 1.54 WHIP alongside a 19:12 K:BB across 22.2 innings.
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