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Eric Lauer News: Rocked in third inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Lauer (1-2) took the loss against the Twins on Saturday, allowing seven runs on five hits and five walks while striking out three across 5.1 innings.

All seven of the runs Lauer gave up during Saturday's contest came in the third inning, highlighted by a solo home run from Brooks Lee and a three-run long shot from Trevor Larnach. Lauer ended up staying in the ball game before being pulled in the sixth in order to give the Blue Jays' bullpen some rest, and he ended up tossing 95 pitches (53 strikes) while generating only five whiffs and two groundouts. Lauer has struggled to open the 2026 regular season, and through three starts he has yielded 11 earned runs on 11 hits and nine walks while striking out 12 over 12.2 frames. He's slated to start next weekend on the road against the Diamondbacks.

Eric Lauer
Toronto Blue Jays
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