Eric Lauer News: Rotation spot opens

Lauer is expected to begin the season in the Blue Jays' rotation with Trey Yesavage (shoulder) headed for the IL, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

While manager John Schneider didn't guarantee the southpaw a spot in the rotation Thursday, there wouldn't seem to be any other clear options in camp for Toronto with Yesavage, Shane Bieber (forearm) and Jose Berrios (elbow) all on the shelf. "He's got a good chance," Schneider said. "Just got to figure out exactly who is where." The Jays play seven straight games to begin their regular season, six at home against the A's and Rockies before beginning a road series against the White Sox on April 2, so using a four-man rotation early wouldn't seem to be an option. Lauer's last spring outing came on a back field, but he built up to nearly 70 pitches in a minor-league game. Over 104.2 innings in a swingman role in 2025, the 30-year-old posted a 3.18 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 102:26 K:BB in 28 appearances (15 starts).