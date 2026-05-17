Eric Lauer News: Shipped to LAD
The Dodgers acquired Lauer from the Blue Jays on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations.
The veteran left-hander was designated for assignment by Toronto on Monday but was able to land with the reigning World Series champions. Lauer has struggled to a 6.69 ERA across 36.1 innings this year, but he was a key piece for the Blue Jays in 2025 with a 3.18 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 102:26 K:BB in 28 regular-season appearances (15 starts). He'll provide Los Angeles with some much-needed rotation depth as Tyler Glasnow (back) and Blake Snell (elbow) are on the injured list.
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