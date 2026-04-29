Eric Lauer News: Solid vs. Red Sox

Lauer did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Red Sox, allowing a run on five hits and a walk across 4.1 innings. He struck out one.

While Lauer didn't qualify for the win, the left-hander was solid overall in his return to the rotation, limiting Boston to a lone run on Willson Contreras' first-inning homer. Lauer, who sports a 6.00 ERA with a 1.52 WHIP across 27 innings this season, will likely return to the bullpen with Jose Berrios (elbow) expected to rejoin Toronto's rotation next week.