Eric Lauer headshot

Eric Lauer News: Solid vs. Red Sox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Lauer did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Red Sox, allowing a run on five hits and a walk across 4.1 innings. He struck out one.

While Lauer didn't qualify for the win, the left-hander was solid overall in his return to the rotation, limiting Boston to a lone run on Willson Contreras' first-inning homer. Lauer, who sports a 6.00 ERA with a 1.52 WHIP across 27 innings this season, will likely return to the bullpen with Jose Berrios (elbow) expected to rejoin Toronto's rotation next week.

Eric Lauer
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Lauer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Lauer See More
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 22
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
Author Image
Chris Bennett
12 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
Author Image
Chris Morgan
12 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago