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Eric Lauer News: Starting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Lauer is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Rays, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The veteran left-hander is getting another turn through the rotation with Jose Berrios (elbow) making a fourth minor-league rehab start. Lauer surrendered seven runs to the Twins on April 11 but has otherwise been a more respectable fill-in starter with a 4.57 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB in his other five outings.

Eric Lauer
Toronto Blue Jays
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