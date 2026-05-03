Eric Lauer News: Starting Monday
Lauer is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Rays, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The veteran left-hander is getting another turn through the rotation with Jose Berrios (elbow) making a fourth minor-league rehab start. Lauer surrendered seven runs to the Twins on April 11 but has otherwise been a more respectable fill-in starter with a 4.57 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB in his other five outings.
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