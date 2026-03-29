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Eric Lauer News: Strikes out nine in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Lauer (1-0) earned the win against the Athletics on Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk with nine strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Lauer allowed a two-run homer in the fifth inning but was otherwise fantastic, generating a whopping 17 whiffs on 87 pitches. The 30-year-old got the nod with Trey Yesavage (shoulder) opening the year on the injured list and certainly made a strong case to stick in the rotation for now. He posted a 3.18 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 102:26 K:BB across 104.2 regular-season innings in 2025 and tentatively lines up for a road matchup against the White Sox next weekend.

Eric Lauer
Toronto Blue Jays
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