Eric Lauer headshot

Eric Lauer News: Struggles in bulk-relief role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2026 at 6:16pm

Lauer (1-5) took the loss against the Angels on Sunday. He allowed six runs on five htis and two walks while striking out four across five innings.

Spencer Miles served as Toronto's opener for Sunday's series finale, and he ended up tossing three scoreless inning before Tommy Nance came in to toss a clean, eight-pitch fourth. Lauer entered the game in the fifth with the Blue Jays up 1-0, but the 30-year-old southpaw struggled out of the gate and allowed four runs in the frame, including a two-run homer to the second batter he faced, Oswald Peraza. Lauer proceeded to yield solo long balls to Jo Adell in both the sixth and ninth, and the former now sits at a 6.69 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 26:16 K:BB across 36.1 innings this season. Lauer's next turn in the rotation is tentatively slated for next weekend on the road against the Tigers, though it's possible that Blue Jays manager John Schneider upgrades Miles to a starter role, given the team's injuries in the rotation.

Eric Lauer
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Lauer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Lauer See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, May 4
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, May 4
Author Image
Mike Barner
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday, April 30
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday, April 30
Author Image
Chris Toman
10 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 22
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
18 days ago