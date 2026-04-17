Eric Lauer News: Takes loss in bulk-relief outing

Lauer (1-3) allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings to take the loss versus the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Lauer worked behind opener Braydon Fisher, who tossed a scoreless first inning. This wasn't a terrible outing for Lauer, but it was still his third straight loss, which suggests he may work in bulk relief on occasion moving forward. Over four appearances this season, he has a poor 7.13 ERA with a 1.47 WHIP and 16:10 K:BB over 17.2 innings. Walks have been a problem for Lauer in the past, but he looked to have solved that issue with a 2.2 BB/9 over 104.2 innings in 2025. It's not yet clear if he'll start or come out of the bullpen for his next outing, which is tentatively projected to be on the road versus the Angels next week.