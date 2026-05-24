Eric Lauer News: Team debut coming Tuesday

Lauer is slated to make his team debut in a start Tuesday against the Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Maddie Lee of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Acquired from the Blue Jays last Sunday, Lauer went unused during his first week of the Dodgers but will move into the team's six-man rotation Tuesday after Los Angeles recently lost Blake Snell (elbow) to the injured list. After serving as a key depth piece in the rotation and bullpen for Toronto in 2025, Lauer was unable to replicate those results this season, posting a 6.69 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 26:16 K:BB across 36.1 innings in eight appearances (six starts) before being dealt to Los Angeles. The veteran southpaw will get a soft landing spot in his first appearance as a Dodger, facing off against a Rockies squad that entered Sunday ranking last in the majors with a 68 wRC+ against left-handed pitching.