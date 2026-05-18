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Eric Lauer News: Viewed as starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Lauer is expected to start games for the Dodgers, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Lauer was dealt from the Blue Jays to the Dodgers on Sunday for cash considerations, and while it initially sounded as though his new club would deploy him out of the bullpen, general manager Brandon Gomes clarified Monday that the team intends to utilize him in a starting role as part of a six-man rotation. It's not yet clear when the southpaw will make his first start for LA, as he'll presumably be given a few days to get acclimated, but Katie Woo of The Athletic notes that Lauer could enter the rotation at some point after the road trip.

Eric Lauer
Los Angeles Dodgers
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