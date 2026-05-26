Eric Lauer News: Wins team debut
Lauer (2-5) allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out four over six innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Rockies.
Lauer took advantage of a favorable matchup and submitted his first quality start of the season. He also picked up his first win since March 29 versus the Athletics. Lauer has pitched to a 5.95 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 30:17 K:BB through 42.1 innings over nine appearances (seven starts) between the Dodgers and the Blue Jays this season. Lauer looks to have a chance to stick in the Dodgers' six-man rotation, at least until Tyler Glasnow (back) returns, which is likely a couple of weeks away at a minimum. Lauer's next outing is tentatively projected to be on the road in Arizona.
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