Eric Lauer News: Working behind opener Sunday

Lauer will serve in a bulk-relief role in Sunday's series finale against the Angels, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Spencer Miles will work as the Blue Jays' opening pitcher Sunday, likely covering an inning or two before Lauer takes over. Lauer has given up at least three earned runs in four of his last five starts, and over that span he has gone 0-3 with a 6.38 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 13:10 K:BB across 24 innings. He'll be facing an Angels team that has scored just one run over the first two games of the series against Toronto.