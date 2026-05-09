Eric Lauer headshot

Eric Lauer News: Working behind opener Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2026 at 6:24am

Lauer will serve in a bulk-relief role in Sunday's series finale against the Angels, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Spencer Miles will work as the Blue Jays' opening pitcher Sunday, likely covering an inning or two before Lauer takes over. Lauer has given up at least three earned runs in four of his last five starts, and over that span he has gone 0-3 with a 6.38 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 13:10 K:BB across 24 innings. He'll be facing an Angels team that has scored just one run over the first two games of the series against Toronto.

Eric Lauer
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Lauer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Lauer See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, May 4
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, May 4
Author Image
Mike Barner
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday, April 30
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday, April 30
Author Image
Chris Toman
10 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 22
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
18 days ago