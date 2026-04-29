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Eric Orze News: Hit with second blown save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Orze (0-1) blew the save and took the loss Wednesday as the Twins fell 5-3 to the Mariners, getting charged with three runs on two hits and two walks over one-third of an inning. He struck out one.

Getting the call to begin the ninth inning and protect a 3-2 lead, Orze walked the first batter he faced to set in motion another rough performance from the Minnesota bullpen. It was the righty's second blown save of the season but first to actually come in the ninth, as manager Derek Shelton continues to search for effective high-leverage options. Through 12 innings this season, Orze carries a 5.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB.

Eric Orze
Minnesota Twins
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