Eric Orze News: Picks up save Thursday

Orze earned his first save in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Tigers, recording one strikeout in a hitless and scoreless ninth inning.

With Kody Funderburk, Justin Topa and Cole Sands all pitching three of the previous four days, manager Derek Shelton went to Orze in the ninth inning Thursday. Orze threw 12 of his 14 pitches for strikes and set down the Tigers in order. Orze has a 1.59 ERA and 4:3 K:BB across 5.2 innings this season. Minnesota doesn't have a set-in-stone closer, as five different relievers all have one save to lead the team. Orze could get more save chances down the road.