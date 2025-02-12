Eric Reyzelman Injury: Suffers medical emergency

Reyzelman was taken to a Tampa-area hospital Wednesday after suffering an allergic reaction prior to a workout, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

The Yankees relay that Reyzelman is expected to remain hospitalized overnight while he receives treatment and doctors presumably put him through further tests. A 23-year-old right-handed reliever, Reyzelman was a standout performer at Double-A Somerset in 2024, submitting a 1.61 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 36:13 K:BB over 22.1 innings.