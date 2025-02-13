Fantasy Baseball
Eric Reyzelman

Eric Reyzelman News: Released from hospital

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Reyzelman (illness) was released from the hospital and visited with the Yankees at their spring training complex Thursday, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Reyzelman had to be taken to the hospital after suffering an allergic reaction Wednesday and stayed there overnight, but he was cleared to leave Thursday and should be fine. The 23-year-old reliever held a 1.61 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 36:13 K:BB over 22.1 innings with Double-A Somerset in 2024 and could potentially push to debut in 2025 if things go well.

Eric Reyzelman
New York Yankees

