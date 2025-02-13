Eric Reyzelman News: Released from hospital

Reyzelman (illness) was released from the hospital and visited with the Yankees at their spring training complex Thursday, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Reyzelman had to be taken to the hospital after suffering an allergic reaction Wednesday and stayed there overnight, but he was cleared to leave Thursday and should be fine. The 23-year-old reliever held a 1.61 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 36:13 K:BB over 22.1 innings with Double-A Somerset in 2024 and could potentially push to debut in 2025 if things go well.