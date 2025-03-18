Eric Wagaman News: Appears set for bench spot

Wagaman should be on the Marlins' Opening Day roster, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Graham Pauley's assignment to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday removed Wagaman's main competition for a spot. The 27-year-old hasn't done much at the plate this spring, batting .200 (7-for-35) with two homers, one steal and a 5:9 BB:K, but he has experience at both infield and both outfield corners, versatility that could come in handy off the bench with Jesus Sanchez (side) set to begin the season on the IL.