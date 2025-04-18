Eric Wagaman News: Belts two-run shot

Wagaman went 1-for-3 with one walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 7-2 loss to Philadelphia.

Wagaman struck out in each of his first two at-bats, but he registered his second home run of the season when he took the first pitch he saw from Zack Wheeler deep to left-center field for a 427-foot, two-run moonshot. Wagaman is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 8-for-18 with two walks, five runs scored, one home run and four RBI.