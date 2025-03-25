Eric Wagaman News: Could benefit from Norby injury

Wagaman could be in store for steady playing time at third base or designated hitter to begin the season after manager Clayton McCullough announced Tuesday that Connor Norby (oblique) will be out for about four weeks, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Norby's injury will likely pave the way for Graham Pauley to make the Opening Day roster as an extra infielder, but De Nicola relays that the Marlins are likely to lean primarily on Wagaman and Jonah Bride at the third base and DH spots early on. After making his MLB debut with the Angels late last season, the 27-year-old Wagaman was non-tendered in November before signing a one-year deal with Miami. He earned his spot on the Marlins' 26-man active roster after producing a .738 OPS over 53 plate appearances in Grapefruit League play.