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Eric Wagaman News: DFA'd by Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

The Twins designated Wagaman for assignment Thursday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of waiver claim Christian Roa. Wagaman came up short in his bid for an Opening Day roster spot for the Twins and has hit only .159/.284/.254 early on at Triple-A St. Paul.

Eric Wagaman
Minnesota Twins
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