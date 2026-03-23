Eric Wagaman News: Fails to make Opening Day roster
The Twins optioned Wagaman to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Wagaman slashed .256/.341/.333 with one home run and a 5:13 BB:K this spring for the Twins. With Ryan Kreidler also sent to St. Paul, Tristan Gray appears to have captured the final spot on the Twins' bench.
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