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Eric Wagaman News: Homers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Wagaman went 1-for-2 with a solo shot in Wednesday's win over the Reds.

Wagaman made the most out of his first start with the Mets, launching a home run to left against Andrew Abbott in the second inning. The 28-year-old was recently called up after hitting the ball well in Triple-A to bat against left-handed pitchers. Today, he had two plate appearances against Abbott before getting pulled in the seventh.

Eric Wagaman
New York Mets
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