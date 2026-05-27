Eric Wagaman News: Homers in win

Wagaman went 1-for-2 with a solo shot in Wednesday's win over the Reds.

Wagaman made the most out of his first start with the Mets, launching a home run to left against Andrew Abbott in the second inning. The 28-year-old was recently called up after hitting the ball well in Triple-A to bat against left-handed pitchers. Today, he had two plate appearances against Abbott before getting pulled in the seventh.