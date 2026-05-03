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Eric Wagaman News: Loses 40-man spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

The Mets designated Wagaman for assignment Sunday.

Wagaman's stay on the Mets' 40-man roster lasted just under a week, after New York claimed him off waivers from Minnesota on Monday. The 28-year-old corner infielder will now be subject to the waiver process, and if he goes unclaimed this time around, he'll have the ability to reject an outright assignment to Triple-A Syracuse and elect free agency.

Eric Wagaman
New York Mets
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