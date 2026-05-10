Eric Wagaman News: Outrighted to Triple-A
The Mets outrighted Wagaman to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.
Wagaman was designated for assignment by the Mets last weekend and will remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 28-year-old has played in 20 Triple-A games between the Mets and Twins organizations this season and has a combined .191/.317/.294 slash line.
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