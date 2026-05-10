Eric Wagaman headshot

Eric Wagaman News: Outrighted to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

The Mets outrighted Wagaman to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.

Wagaman was designated for assignment by the Mets last weekend and will remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 28-year-old has played in 20 Triple-A games between the Mets and Twins organizations this season and has a combined .191/.317/.294 slash line.

Eric Wagaman
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Wagaman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Wagaman See More
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
152 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
179 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
232 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, September 16
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, September 16
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
236 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
239 days ago