Eric Wagaman News: Recalled from Triple-A
The Mets recalled Wagaman from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.
Wagaman was claimed off waivers earlier this week and is now back in the majors after a brief stint at Syracuse. He could see some action against left-handed pitching, but Wagaman figures to operate mostly as a reserve.
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