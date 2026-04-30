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Eric Wagaman News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

The Mets recalled Wagaman from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.

Wagaman was claimed off waivers earlier this week and is now back in the majors after a brief stint at Syracuse. He could see some action against left-handed pitching, but Wagaman figures to operate mostly as a reserve.

Eric Wagaman
New York Mets
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