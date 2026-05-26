Eric Wagaman News: Rejoins big club
The Mets selected Wagaman's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.
Wagaman has swung a hot bat lately at Syracuse, going 13-for-27 with two home runs over his last eight tilts. The 28-year-old is likely to see some starts against left-handed pitching.
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