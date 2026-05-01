Eric Wagaman headshot

Eric Wagaman News: Returns to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

The Mets optioned Wagaman to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.

The 28-year-old was called up from Syracuse on Thursday and will return there a day later with Andy Ibanez joining the active roster. Wagaman didn't see the field during his day in the majors and is now back at Triple-A, where he has a .538 OPS in 74 plate appearances this year.

Eric Wagaman
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Wagaman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Wagaman See More
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
143 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
170 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
223 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, September 16
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, September 16
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
227 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
230 days ago