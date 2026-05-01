Eric Wagaman News: Returns to Triple-A
The Mets optioned Wagaman to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.
The 28-year-old was called up from Syracuse on Thursday and will return there a day later with Andy Ibanez joining the active roster. Wagaman didn't see the field during his day in the majors and is now back at Triple-A, where he has a .538 OPS in 74 plate appearances this year.
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