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Eric Wagaman News: Scooped on waivers by Mets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

The Mets claimed Wagaman off waivers from the Twins on Monday.

Wagaman had been designated for assignment by the Twins last week after hitting only .159/.284/.254 early on at Triple-A St. Paul. The 28-year-old has been assigned to Triple-A Syracuse, where he will give the Mets right-handed hitting depth in the corner infield and outfield spots.

Eric Wagaman
New York Mets
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