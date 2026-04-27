Eric Wagaman News: Scooped on waivers by Mets
The Mets claimed Wagaman off waivers from the Twins on Monday.
Wagaman had been designated for assignment by the Twins last week after hitting only .159/.284/.254 early on at Triple-A St. Paul. The 28-year-old has been assigned to Triple-A Syracuse, where he will give the Mets right-handed hitting depth in the corner infield and outfield spots.
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