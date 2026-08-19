Eric Wagaman News: Summoned from minors
The Mets recalled Wagaman from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.
Wagaman has gone just 8-for-42 at the dish for the Mets this season. The 29-year-old could receive the occasional start against left-handed pitching.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Wagaman See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week24 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target32 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target53 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target60 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target67 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Wagaman See More