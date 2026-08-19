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Eric Wagaman News: Summoned from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

The Mets recalled Wagaman from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.

Wagaman has gone just 8-for-42 at the dish for the Mets this season. The 29-year-old could receive the occasional start against left-handed pitching.

Eric Wagaman
New York Mets
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