Eric Wagaman headshot

Eric Wagaman News: Swats first homer of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 12:16pm

Wagaman went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's loss to the Mets.

Getting the start at designated hitter and batting third against David Peterson, Wagaman took the southpaw deep for a solo shot in the sixth inning. The long ball was the 27-year-old utility player's first of the season, and Wagaman has been seeing more playing time than expected in the early going with Connor Norby and Jesus Sanchez both on the shelf with oblique injuries. Wagaman has started three straight games -- all against lefties -- and has gone 4-for-15 (.267).

