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Erick Fedde News: Blanks Twins for first win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Fedde (1-5) picked up the win in Wednesday's 8-0 victory over the Twins, allowing two hits and a walk over five scoreless innings. He struck out two.

The veteran right-hander was lifted after only 61 pitches (40 strikes) with the White Sox ahead 4-0, but Grant Taylor and Chris Murphy worked two innings each to complete the combined shutout. It's Fedde's first win since Aug. 9 of last season when he was with Atlanta, and it's just the second time in six outings since the beginning of May that he's been able to last at least five innings. Fedde will carry a 4.94 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 36:24 K:BB through 58.1 innings on the year into his next trip to the mound, which is set to come at home next week against his former Atlanta teammates.

Erick Fedde
Chicago White Sox
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