Erick Fedde headshot

Erick Fedde News: Could work in bulk relief Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Fedde could be a candidate to pitch in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Bryan Hudson in Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Noah Phalen of SouthsideShowdown.com reports.

The White Sox moved Fedde to the bullpen in the aftermath of the trade deadline, but the team currently has two openings in its rotation after demoting Noah Schultz to Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 8 and placing Davis Martin (finger) on the injured list Friday. Jose Urquidy worked in bulk relief last week when Schultz's turn in the rotation came up, and Fedde looks like a logical choice to help fill innings Tuesday, which would have been Martin's spot. After Martin departed Thursday's 9-8 loss to the Reds early when he developed a blister, Fedde came on in long relief and allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks over three frames.

Erick Fedde
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erick Fedde See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erick Fedde See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
2 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: K-BB% Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: K-BB% Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, July 31
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, July 31
Author Image
Chris Morgan
18 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
24 days ago