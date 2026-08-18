Erick Fedde News: Could work in bulk relief Tuesday
Fedde could be a candidate to pitch in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Bryan Hudson in Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Noah Phalen of SouthsideShowdown.com reports.
The White Sox moved Fedde to the bullpen in the aftermath of the trade deadline, but the team currently has two openings in its rotation after demoting Noah Schultz to Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 8 and placing Davis Martin (finger) on the injured list Friday. Jose Urquidy worked in bulk relief last week when Schultz's turn in the rotation came up, and Fedde looks like a logical choice to help fill innings Tuesday, which would have been Martin's spot. After Martin departed Thursday's 9-8 loss to the Reds early when he developed a blister, Fedde came on in long relief and allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks over three frames.
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