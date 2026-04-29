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Erick Fedde News: Delivers quality start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Fedde didn't factor into the decision Wednesday in a 3-2 extra-inning win over the Angels, allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The veteran right-hander put together his longest outing of the season, tossing 65 of 103 pitches for strikes en route to his second quality start, but Fedde left the mound staring at a 2-1 deficit after serving up solo shots to Mike Trout in the third inning and Vaughn Grissom in the seventh. The White Sox were able to rally against a patchwork Halos bullpen, however. Fedde will take a 3.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB through 33.1 innings into his next start, which lines up to come on the road early next week in a rematch with the Angels.

Erick Fedde
Chicago White Sox
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