Erick Fedde News: Does well in bulk relief

Fedde allowed three hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.2 scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Cubs on Tuesday.

Fedde worked in bulk relief behind opener Bryan Hudson, who allowed two runs in the first inning. This was an encouraging performance for Fedde, though he threw just 45 of 78 pitches for strikes. The veteran right-hander has a 4.33 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 82:42 K:BB through 114.1 innings over 27 games (12 starts) this season. Fedde's usage moving forward isn't yet clear, but he should get at least one more turn through the rotation, either as a starter or bulk reliever at home against the Mets over the weekend.