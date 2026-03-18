Erick Fedde News: Earns rotation spot
Fedde will begin the 2026 season in the White Sox's rotation, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Fedde has only thrown 8.2 innings this spring, though he's limited opponents to three earned runs paired with a 7:2 K:BB. He'll likely appear in at least one more game this spring, before lining up to make his regular-season debut at Miami during the team's second series.
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