Erick Fedde News: Exits early in no-decision
Fedde did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Cubs, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks while striking out two over three innings.
Fedde struggled from the opening frame, surrendering a two-run homer to Michael Busch before recording his first out of the game and losing control of a sweeper that allowed another run to score in the inning. The veteran needed 92 pitches -- just 49 of which were strikes -- to record only 12 outs before being pulled in the fourth inning after allowing back-to-back baserunners. It marked his shortest outing of the season. Fedde has now allowed a home run in four straight starts and eight total during that stretch. He owns a 4.30 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 28:18 K:BB across 46 innings and is scheduled to face San Francisco next.
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