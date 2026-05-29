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Erick Fedde News: Following opener Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Fedde will server as the White Sox's primary pitcher in Friday's contest against the Tigers, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Chicago will utility a lefty opener in Brandon Eisert before turning things over to righty Fedde to handle the bulk of the innings. Fedde's last outing was as a bulk reliever and it didn't go well, as he was bludgeoned for eight runs on 10 hits and two walks over 3.1 innings in a loss to the Giants.

Erick Fedde
Chicago White Sox
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