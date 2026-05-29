Erick Fedde News: Following opener Friday

Fedde will server as the White Sox's primary pitcher in Friday's contest against the Tigers, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Chicago will utility a lefty opener in Brandon Eisert before turning things over to righty Fedde to handle the bulk of the innings. Fedde's last outing was as a bulk reliever and it didn't go well, as he was bludgeoned for eight runs on 10 hits and two walks over 3.1 innings in a loss to the Giants.