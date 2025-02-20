Erick Fedde News: Getting ball for first spring game

Fedde is scheduled to start the Cardinals' Grapefruit League opener Saturday versus the Marlins, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Fedde is unlikely to cover more than one or two innings Saturday, but he'll get gradually stretched out during spring training and should be ready to handle a typical starter's workload when his first turn through the rotation of the regular season comes up. After returning stateside with a revamped repertoire in 2024 following a one-year stint in Korea, Fedde emerged as a viable mid-rotation arm between stops with the White Sox and Cardinals. Over his 31 starts, the 31-year-old right-hander submitted a 3.30 ERA and 1.16 WHIP while punching out 154 batters over 177.1 innings.