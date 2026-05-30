Erick Fedde headshot

Erick Fedde News: Gives up two runs Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Fedde didn't factor in the decision Friday against the Tigers. He tossed four innings in long relief, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three.

Similar to his last outing against the Giants, Fedde entered the game as the bulk reliever with one out in the second. While this was a step in the right direction after he gave up eight runs on 10 hits over 3.1 frames against San Francisco on May 23, he was far from dominant. Fedde is still searching for his first win of the season. He's 0-5 with a 5.40 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 11 appearances (53.1 innings) in 2026.

Erick Fedde
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erick Fedde See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erick Fedde See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 29
Author Image
Chris Bennett
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, May 29
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, May 29
Author Image
Mike Barner
Yesterday
Mound Musings Q&A: A Look at Pitching in the AL Central
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: A Look at Pitching in the AL Central
Author Image
Brad Johnson
4 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
6 days ago