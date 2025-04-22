Erick Fedde News: Pitched through calf issue

Fedde pitched through a calf issue after being struck by a line drive in the second inning of Monday's outing in Atlanta, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Fedde wound up covering six innings in the start and limited Atlanta to two runs. He worked with a trainer in between innings to keep the muscle loose and felt fine while pitching, but Fedde had trouble putting weight on the leg while talking to the media after the game. Fedde will have six days of rest before his next scheduled start Monday in Cincinnati, and there's no indication at this point that he might be in danger of missing that start.