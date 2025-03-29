Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Erick Fedde headshot

Erick Fedde News: Quality start against Twins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Fedde (1-0) picked up the win in Saturday's 5-1 victory over Minnesota, allowing one run on two hits over six innings. He struck out two without walking a batter.

While Fedde wasn't dominant, the right-hander generated plenty of weak contact en route to a quality start in his 2025 debut. He tossed an efficient 73 pitches (47 strikes) before exiting, picking up where he left off after a successful return from the KBO in 2024. Fedde is scheduled to make his next start on the road next weekend in Boston.

Erick Fedde
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now