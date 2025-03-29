Erick Fedde News: Quality start against Twins
Fedde (1-0) picked up the win in Saturday's 5-1 victory over Minnesota, allowing one run on two hits over six innings. He struck out two without walking a batter.
While Fedde wasn't dominant, the right-hander generated plenty of weak contact en route to a quality start in his 2025 debut. He tossed an efficient 73 pitches (47 strikes) before exiting, picking up where he left off after a successful return from the KBO in 2024. Fedde is scheduled to make his next start on the road next weekend in Boston.
