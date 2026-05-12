Erick Fedde News: Settles in after early trouble

Fedde did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Royals, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two over five innings.

Fedde was tagged early, surrendering solo homers to Bobby Witt and Salvador Perez in the first inning, but he settled down nicely afterward and kept Kansas City scoreless over the next four frames. The veteran right-hander continues to struggle with the long ball recently, now allowing seven home runs across his last three starts. Despite that issue, Fedde still owns a respectable 3.77 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and a 26:14 K:BB across 43 innings. He'll face a difficult test in his next outing against the Cubs as he searches for his first win of the season.