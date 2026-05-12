Erick Fedde headshot

Erick Fedde News: Settles in after early trouble

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2026 at 9:33pm

Fedde did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Royals, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two over five innings.

Fedde was tagged early, surrendering solo homers to Bobby Witt and Salvador Perez in the first inning, but he settled down nicely afterward and kept Kansas City scoreless over the next four frames. The veteran right-hander continues to struggle with the long ball recently, now allowing seven home runs across his last three starts. Despite that issue, Fedde still owns a respectable 3.77 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and a 26:14 K:BB across 43 innings. He'll face a difficult test in his next outing against the Cubs as he searches for his first win of the season.

Erick Fedde
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erick Fedde See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erick Fedde See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
2 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: K%-BB%
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: K%-BB%
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
Author Image
Dan Marcus
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago