Erick Fedde News: Shuts out Nats in complete game

Fedde (3-3) earned the win against the Nationals on Friday, allowing six hits while striking out eight over nine scoreless innings. He did not issue a walk.

Fedde had given up 10 earned runs across his last two outings, but the 32-year-old right-hander was unstoppable in Friday's game and joined Nathan Eovaldi and Michael King as the only pitchers to throw complete game shutouts this season.. He generated 10 whiffs on 109 pitches (68 strikes) while inducing 10 groundballs, and he faced the minimum number of batters in five of nine frames. It's the second time Fedde has faced the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft, and he has held the Nationals scoreless across those 16 innings. He'll take a 3.86 ERA and 1.31 WHIP into his next outing, tentatively slated for next week on the road against the Phillies.