Erick Fedde News: Stomped by Giants
Fedde (0-5) took the loss Saturday, coughing up eight runs on 10 hits and two walks over 3.1 innings of relief as the White Sox were routed 10-3 by the Giants. He struck out three.
Entering the game as the bulk reliever with one out in the second inning, Fedde kept San Francisco off the board until the fourth, when things completely unraveled. The veteran righty has been tagged for 18 runs in 16 innings over four outings in May, inflating his ERA from 3.24 to 5.47. Fedde will try to turn things around in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home next week against the Twins.
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